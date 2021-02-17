Akshay Kumar Turns Photographer for 'Gorgeous' Kriti Sanon on Bachchan Pandey Set, See Pic

Akshay Kumar is one of the most versatile actors of Bollywood and has been seen in various roles. The actor recently turned photographer for his Bachchan Pandey co-star Kriti Sanon. Kriti shared the picture on her Instagram and mentioned that it is clicked by none other than ‘Bachchan Pandey’ himself. The diva looks breathtakingly beautiful as she flaunts her piercing hazel-green eye colour by tilting her head in the sunlight. The picture was taken during the shoot of the film in Jaisalmer.

As soon as she dropped the picture, her fans started flooding the post with praise-worthy comments. Netizens were stunned by Kriti's beauty and called her "gorgeous". Many B-town celebrities have also commented on the post as they were left awestruck.

Kriti kickstarted shooting for Bachchan Pandey in January. The film will also feature Akshay and Jacqueline Fernandez in lead roles. The actress has been treating her fans with her gorgeous pictures from the sets. A few days ago, she shared a couple of BTS pictures from the sets where she can be seen getting into her character ‘Myra’. In the caption, she wrote that the picture is taken just before the director says "action".

Her pictures took many hearts away as her fans went on praising her in the comment. Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife Warda Khan Nadiadwala commented, “Totally love’em both," while Jacqueline dropped red heart emoji. The action drama will release by 2022.