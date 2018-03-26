English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
The actor shared a photo of the moment on Instagram and even shared how the "early riser" had a good time.
Image: Instagram/ Twinkle Khanna
Sunday, the happiest day of the week for many, is spent doing different things in different ways. And so Twinkle Khanna found a rather fun way to spend her Sunday. The actor woke up at 4 am, got in a two and a half hours of unwavering writing time and then went for a brisk walk with her dog. But the most interesting part of her holiday was perhaps when her husband and actor Akshay Kumar decided to turn rickshaw driver for her.
The actor shared a photo of the moment on Instagram and even shared how the "early riser" had a good time.
On the professional front, while Twinkle is immersed in her writing, Akshay is busy with the shoot of his next film Kesari.
Also Watch
The actor shared a photo of the moment on Instagram and even shared how the "early riser" had a good time.
On the professional front, while Twinkle is immersed in her writing, Akshay is busy with the shoot of his next film Kesari.
Also Watch
-
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Friday 23 March , 2018
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Thursday 22 March , 2018
Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
-
Tuesday 20 March , 2018
Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
-
Saturday 24 March , 2018
Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Friday 23 March , 2018 Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Thursday 22 March , 2018 Kartik Aaryan's Candid Conversation About His Style Inspiration, Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety Success Will Leave You Wanting For More
Tuesday 20 March , 2018 Watch: Tiny Indian Sanctuary Sees Increase in One-Horned Rhinos
Saturday 24 March , 2018 Sudhir Mishra, Dia Mirza, Tillotama Shome Bat For Content-Driven Films
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Zealand vs England Day 5 in Auckland Highlights - As It Happened
- 'Cricket Cheats': Twitter Lashes Out at Steve Smith and Team Over Ball-Tampering Controversy
- Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo
- Islamabad United Down Peshawar Zalmi in PSL Final to Clinch Title
- R Madhavan Backs Out Of Simmba Due To Injury; See His Tweet