Akshay Kumar Turns Rickshaw Driver For Twinkle Khanna, See Photo

The actor shared a photo of the moment on Instagram and even shared how the "early riser" had a good time.

News18.com

Updated:March 26, 2018, 11:17 AM IST
Image: Instagram/ Twinkle Khanna
Sunday, the happiest day of the week for many, is spent doing different things in different ways. And so Twinkle Khanna found a rather fun way to spend her Sunday. The actor woke up at 4 am, got in a two and a half hours of unwavering writing time and then went for a brisk walk with her dog. But the most interesting part of her holiday was perhaps when her husband and actor Akshay Kumar decided to turn rickshaw driver for her.

The actor shared a photo of the moment on Instagram and even shared how the "early riser" had a good time.



On the professional front, while Twinkle is immersed in her writing, Akshay is busy with the shoot of his next film Kesari.

