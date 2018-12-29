LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna share touching birthday tributes to Rajesh Khanna

It’s Twinkle Khanna’s birthday too. She shared a special memory of her father, while Akshay Kumar wished both his wife and father-in-law in his post.

News18.com

Updated:December 29, 2018, 4:29 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna share touching birthday tributes to Rajesh Khanna
As a kid, Twinkle Khanna used to think the truckloads of flowers received by her father Rajesh Khanna on his birthday were actually for her! Why? Because the father and daughter share the same birthday – December 29. And we do believe that when she says truckloads, she is not exaggerating. Rajesh Khanna was the first superstar of Bollywood, after all. Very few actors have had the good fortune of enjoying the amount of adulation he did.



No wonder then, that on his 76th birth anniversary, the film industry remembered the star of films like Aradhana, Anand and Kati Patang with much fondness. Posts about his old films and dialogues have been populating social media all day.

Besides Twinkle’s little anecdote, the most touching note came from son-in-law Akshay Kumar, who remembered hearing "fascinating tales" of Rajesh Khanna's "superstardom" when he was young and had never imagined that one day he would end up marry his "fascinating daughter".
He also shared an old black and white photo of Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and a young Twinkle.



Born in Amritsar as Jatin Khanna in 1942, Rajesh Khanna went on to become a superstar in Bollywood with films like Ittefaq, Sachaa Jhutha and Safar. He created a record by delivering 15 consecutive solo hit films from 1969 to 1971. He succumbed to cancer in July 2012.


