English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna share touching birthday tributes to Rajesh Khanna
It’s Twinkle Khanna’s birthday too. She shared a special memory of her father, while Akshay Kumar wished both his wife and father-in-law in his post.
Image: @akshaykumar/Instagram
As a kid, Twinkle Khanna used to think the truckloads of flowers received by her father Rajesh Khanna on his birthday were actually for her! Why? Because the father and daughter share the same birthday – December 29. And we do believe that when she says truckloads, she is not exaggerating. Rajesh Khanna was the first superstar of Bollywood, after all. Very few actors have had the good fortune of enjoying the amount of adulation he did.
No wonder then, that on his 76th birth anniversary, the film industry remembered the star of films like Aradhana, Anand and Kati Patang with much fondness. Posts about his old films and dialogues have been populating social media all day.
Besides Twinkle’s little anecdote, the most touching note came from son-in-law Akshay Kumar, who remembered hearing "fascinating tales" of Rajesh Khanna's "superstardom" when he was young and had never imagined that one day he would end up marry his "fascinating daughter".
He also shared an old black and white photo of Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and a young Twinkle.
Born in Amritsar as Jatin Khanna in 1942, Rajesh Khanna went on to become a superstar in Bollywood with films like Ittefaq, Sachaa Jhutha and Safar. He created a record by delivering 15 consecutive solo hit films from 1969 to 1971. He succumbed to cancer in July 2012.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
No wonder then, that on his 76th birth anniversary, the film industry remembered the star of films like Aradhana, Anand and Kati Patang with much fondness. Posts about his old films and dialogues have been populating social media all day.
Besides Twinkle’s little anecdote, the most touching note came from son-in-law Akshay Kumar, who remembered hearing "fascinating tales" of Rajesh Khanna's "superstardom" when he was young and had never imagined that one day he would end up marry his "fascinating daughter".
He also shared an old black and white photo of Rajesh Khanna, Dimple Kapadia and a young Twinkle.
Born in Amritsar as Jatin Khanna in 1942, Rajesh Khanna went on to become a superstar in Bollywood with films like Ittefaq, Sachaa Jhutha and Safar. He created a record by delivering 15 consecutive solo hit films from 1969 to 1971. He succumbed to cancer in July 2012.
Catch the Biggest Newsmakers and the Biggest Newsbreaks on CNN-News18, your favourite English TV news channel. Keep watching CNN-News18 at just 50 Paise per Month. Contact your cable /DTH operator Now!
*Rental / capacity fee of Rs.130/- as charged by cable / DTH operator may apply. **GST extra.
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
-
Friday 11 January , 2019
Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
-
Sunday 13 January , 2019
Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
-
Wednesday 26 December , 2018
2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
-
Sunday 30 December , 2018
2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Movie Review: The Accidental Prime Minister, Not An Engaging Watch
Friday 11 January , 2019 Amarjeet Singh | Super Fan's Struggles Behind Collecting Over 5000 Autographs
Sunday 13 January , 2019 Kangana Ranaut Interview With Rajeev Masand
Wednesday 26 December , 2018 2018 : A Year Of Low Budget Movies
Sunday 30 December , 2018 2018: The Year Of Path-Breaking India Webseries
Live TV
Recommended For You
- A 'Jabra' Fan, With Insane Photoshop Skills, is Gatecrashing Bollywood Parties
- PUBG Mobile Lite Open Beta Launched: Play as Solo, Duo or Squad in Third Party Play Mode And More
- Top Upcoming Motorcycles to Launch in India in 2019 – Royal Enfield Scrambler, Bajaj Dominar and More
- Thackeray vs Manikarnika: Who will Emerge the Winner at the Republic Day Box Office?
- South Africa & Pakistan Seek to Plug Holes as Series Reaches Third Stop
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results