Akshay Kumar Twirls in the Get Up of Shah Jahan, Shares BTS Video from the Shoot of Atrangi Re

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is busy in shooting for his upcoming movie Atrangi Re in Agra, took to his Instagram to share some glimpses from the shoot. The actor posted a BTS video where he can be seen twirling in front of the iconic Taj Mahal with a rose in his hand as he was dressed as Shah Jahan. Sharing the picture, he wrote, “Wah Taj!” It seems like Akshay is shooting for some romantic number by A R Rahman. Apart from him, the film will also features Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Not only him, but Sara also took to her Instagram and shared a picture of Akshay in the get up of Shah Jahan. Sharing the still, Sara wrote, “Because it can’t get more Atrangi than this Not Shah Jahan- Mr Kumar it is @akshaykumar.” Well! the picture has raised the curiosity among the audience.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Akshay and Sara resumed shooting for Anand L Rai’s directorial earlier this month as he shared a BTS picture from the movie and wrote, “The joy brought by those three magic words is unmatched : Lights, Camera, Action. Begun shooting for #AtrangiRe by @aanandlrai. Need all your love and best wishes.”.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

According to reports, Sara will be seen playing a double role in the film. The film is expected to hit the cinemas in 2021.

Meanwhile, Akshay has already completed the shoot for his upcoming spy thriller Bell Bottom. The film will star Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi in the lead roles. The poster of the film had already been released and is slated to have a worldwide release on April 2, 2021. The actor has also Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Ram Setu in his kitty.

He will also be seen in Rohit Shetty’s Sooryavanshi, where he has shared the screen space with Katrina Kaif, Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn.