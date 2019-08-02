Akshay Kumar made a big announcement on July 26, when her released the teaser poster of Bachchan Pandey, which will release on Christmas 2020. Interesting thing being Aamir Khan's remake of Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, is also slated for release on the same day as Akshay's film. While the two projects have different subject matters at hand, the box office will be on fire, if indeed the two films hit the theatres on the same week, as anticipated.

However, Bachchan Pandey is not Akshay's first film to see an opponent at the box office. Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, which has Akshay and Katrina Kaif as the lead pair, was earlier supposed to release on Eid 2020. Eventually, Salman Khan announced that his film Inshallah, alongside Alia Bhatt, will also be coming on Eid 2020 and Rohit preponed Sooryavanshi to March 2020.

In a statement given to a media publication, Akshay made his stance clear on the highly anticipated clash with Aamir's film Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, "We have 52 Fridays in a year and even fewer holiday weekends. We make over 200 Hindi films a year while Hollywood releases 40 more and then there's the South industry and other regional cinema. So, we should be happy if we have two big releases in a week. This year, on the Independence Day weekend we had three, (Mission Mangal, Batla House, and Saaho) till one bowed out."

Akshay has one film slated for each season in 2020. Films like Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Ikka are highly anticipated projects of the actor.

