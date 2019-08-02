Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Unfazed About His Film Bachchan Pandey's Box Office Clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha

In a statement issued by Akshay Kumar, the actor said "We should be happy if we have two big releases in a week."

News18.com

Updated:August 2, 2019, 11:04 AM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Unfazed About His Film Bachchan Pandey's Box Office Clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha
Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram
Loading...

Akshay Kumar made a big announcement on July 26, when her released the teaser poster of Bachchan Pandey, which will release on Christmas 2020. Interesting thing being Aamir Khan's remake of Forrest Gump, titled Laal Singh Chaddha, is also slated for release on the same day as Akshay's film. While the two projects have different subject matters at hand, the box office will be on fire, if indeed the two films hit the theatres on the same week, as anticipated.

However, Bachchan Pandey is not Akshay's first film to see an opponent at the box office. Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi, which has Akshay and Katrina Kaif as the lead pair, was earlier supposed to release on Eid 2020. Eventually, Salman Khan announced that his film Inshallah, alongside Alia Bhatt, will also be coming on Eid 2020 and Rohit preponed Sooryavanshi to March 2020.

In a statement given to a media publication, Akshay made his stance clear on the highly anticipated clash with Aamir's film Laal Singh Chaddha. He said, "We have 52 Fridays in a year and even fewer holiday weekends. We make over 200 Hindi films a year while Hollywood releases 40 more and then there's the South industry and other regional cinema. So, we should be happy if we have two big releases in a week. This year, on the Independence Day weekend we had three, (Mission Mangal, Batla House, and Saaho) till one bowed out."

Akshay has one film slated for each season in 2020. Films like Laxmmi Bomb, Bachchan Pandey and Ikka are highly anticipated projects of the actor.

Follow @News18Movies for more

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram