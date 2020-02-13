Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar Unleashes Three Avatars for His Upcoming Project Baap Re Baap

Akshay Kumar shared a picture of his three different looks from his upcoming film Baap Re Baap, without revealing too many details about the rest of the cast or release date.

Trending Desk

Updated:February 13, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
Akshay Kumar Unleashes Three Avatars for His Upcoming Project Baap Re Baap
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar keeps updating his fans about his upcoming projects through social media posts. He has recently shared the first look from his upcoming movie, Baap Re Baap.

Along with picture, the Rustam actor wrote, "Ek se bhale do, do se bhale teen... Baap Re Baap, a masaledaar entertainer coming your way soon. Watch out !#BaapReBaap"

In the picture, Akshay is rocking three different looks. One is of a young man in a shirt and pullover, the second avatar features him as a grown-up smiling all goofy for the lens in a kurta, Nehru jacket and glasses.

The last look is almost unrecognisable with the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star disguised as an old man with a white mustache and fierce demeanor.

However, the details about the rest of the cast and the release date are yet to be announced.

Akshay, who was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, is filming for a few more projects. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi and Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb. The films will hit the big screen on March 27 and May 22, respectively.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in the historical drama Prithviraj, opposite Manushi Chhillar. The film is slated to release on November 13.

