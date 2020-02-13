Akshay Kumar Unleashes Three Avatars for His Upcoming Project Baap Re Baap
Akshay Kumar shared a picture of his three different looks from his upcoming film Baap Re Baap, without revealing too many details about the rest of the cast or release date.
Image: Instagram
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar keeps updating his fans about his upcoming projects through social media posts. He has recently shared the first look from his upcoming movie, Baap Re Baap.
Along with picture, the Rustam actor wrote, "Ek se bhale do, do se bhale teen... Baap Re Baap, a masaledaar entertainer coming your way soon. Watch out !#BaapReBaap"
In the picture, Akshay is rocking three different looks. One is of a young man in a shirt and pullover, the second avatar features him as a grown-up smiling all goofy for the lens in a kurta, Nehru jacket and glasses.
The last look is almost unrecognisable with the Toilet: Ek Prem Katha star disguised as an old man with a white mustache and fierce demeanor.
However, the details about the rest of the cast and the release date are yet to be announced.
Akshay, who was last seen in Raj Mehta's Good Newwz, which also starred Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh, is filming for a few more projects. He will be next seen in Rohit Shetty directorial Sooryavanshi and Raghava Lawrence's Laxmmi Bomb. The films will hit the big screen on March 27 and May 22, respectively.
Apart from that, he will also be seen in the historical drama Prithviraj, opposite Manushi Chhillar. The film is slated to release on November 13.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Happy Birthday Rashami Desai: 5 Moments From Bigg Boss 13 When She Grabbed the Limelight
- This Man's Epic Proposal Landed on Google Maps; World Can Relax, Marriage is in June
- Disha Patani is Valentine Ready in a Flowy Red Dress, See Pic
- Coronavirus Has a Deadly Weapon That You Did Not Know About: The Super Spreaders
- Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra's 108-Megapixel Camera And 100X Zoom Could be Magical