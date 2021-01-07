Akshay Kumar Unveils His New Intense Look from Bachchan Pandey

Bachchan Pandey, starring Akshay Kumar, began production in Jaisalmer on Wednesday. Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, along with the cast and crew of his upcoming action-comedy, travelled to the city last week. On Thursday, Akshay took to Twitter to unveil his new look from the movie as he began shooting for the film.

Sharing his look, Akshay tweeted, "New year, old associations...begun shooting for #BachchanPandey, my 10th film with #SajidNadiadwala, and hopefully many more. Need your best wishes and do tell me your thoughts on the look."

Bachchan Pandey, directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala, will also feature Pankaj Tripathi, Jacqueline Fernandez, Prateik Babbar and Arshad Warsi. Sharing a couple of photos of herself from the sets of the film, Kriti Sanon wrote: "1st day of 1st film shoot in 2021! With the production that gave me my very 1st film! #BachchanPandey here we go."

Kriti Sanon made her debut in Bollywood with Sajid Nadiadwala-produced 2014 film Heropanti. The photos also feature Farhad Samji, who directed Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon in Housefull 4.

Bachchan Pandey will see Akshay Kumar playing a gangster, who aspires to be an actor; Kriti Sanon as a journalist, who wishes to be a director and Arshad Warsi as a struggling actor.