Akshay Kumar Urges Fans to Not Indulge in 'Negative Trends' Related to Sooryavanshi

Akshay Kumar's 'Sooryanvanshi,' which was expected to clash with Salman Khan's 'Inshallah' in 2020, has preponed its release date by a couple of months.

News18.com

Updated:June 15, 2019, 9:15 AM IST
Akshay Kumar in a BTS still from Sooryavanshi, courtesy of Twitter
The talk around Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi has gathered a lot of steam during the past few weeks. First, fresh stills released form the sets of the Rohit Shetty directorial got fans excited about this first collaboration between the action star and the genre director. However, the bigger news came in the form of Shetty preponing the release date of Sooryavanshi by a couple of months to avoid a clash with Salman Khan and Alia Bhatt-starrer Inshallah, which is to be directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and arrives on Eid 2020.

As it stands now, Sooryavanshi will release on March 27, 2020 as opposed to sometime in June, on Eid. Fans reactions to the new release date was not all positive. While some hailed the director's move, some ardent supporters of Kumar and Khan saw it as an opportunity to fuel rivalry between the two stars.

Responding to the 'negative trends' generating around Sooryavanshi, the makers of the film and himself, Kumar has now urged his fans to stay away from propagating such opinions. Here's what the 51-year-old actor wrote on Twitter:

Kumar's tweet comes after Sooryavanshi's release date was preponed and the announcement made on June 12 by Khan in a Twitter post. Khan thanked "younger brother" Shetty for changing the debut date of the action-thriller that will see Kumar play the role of an ATS officer.

Kumar's plea comes after #BhagodaRohitShetty (runaway Rohit Shetty) trended on social media, as per reports. In Sooryavanshi, Kumar reunites with his Namaste London co-star Katrina Kaif.

