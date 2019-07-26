Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Akshay Kumar, Vicky Kaushal, Virat Kohli Celebrate 20 Years of Kargil Vijay Diwas

Several celebrities took to their social media on Friday to celebrate the historic day and pay tribute to the brave-hearts who got killed in ensuring that India wins Kargil War’s Operation Vijay.

Trending Desk

Updated:July 26, 2019, 12:42 PM IST
Image: Instagram/Vicky Kaushal
With all of India celebrating 20 years of Kargil Vijay Diwas today, Bollywood cannot be left behind.

Leading the pack, Akshay Kumar shared on Instagram a video of a group of army men singing a patriotic song. “Came across this heart-warming video which made my day. When your small tribute reaches the people it’s meant for...what more can you ask for? A million salutes to our #BharatKeVeer,” he wrote alongside.

In yet another post, Akshay shared a picture of himself posing with Shiv Aroor and Rahul Singh’s book India’s Most Fearless 2. “I’m not much into books, but today as we pay tribute to our brave martyrs on 20 years of #KargilVijayDiwas, I’ve picked up #IndiasMostFearless 2 by #ShivAroor& #RahulSingh . May we never forget our soldiers whose courage and heroism lets us live in peace, day after day (sic),” he captioned it.

Vicky Kaushal thanked the Maharashtra government for re-releasing his film Uri: The Surgical Strike on the occasion. In another Instagram Story, he shared the victorious image of the soldiers clicked after they won the war.

Screen Shot 2019-07-26 at 12.37.14 PM

Screen Shot 2019-07-26 at 12.34.57 PM

Meanwhile, celebrity chef Sanjeev Kapoor is in Kargil and will be cooking food for the jawans to mark the day. He tweeted multiple pictures from the historic site and wrote alongside, “A poignant and grateful respect to all the troops and men who serve and lay down their lives for our country. I am in Kargil and this #KargilVijayDivas I will be cooking a special meal for these brave hearted souls! @FoodFood”

Remembering the departed, Virat Kohli tweeted, “We will never forget all the sacrifices you made for us. Respect, Love, Salute. #JaiHind #KargilVijayDiwas.”

