Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan Lead Film Fraternity in Congratulating ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 Launch
'Chandrayaan-2' was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Monday.
Image of Mission Mangal team and Chadrayaan-2, courtesy of Twitter
Chandrayaan-2 has achieved a successful lift-off on Monday and Bollywood celebrities reacted to the feat Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved with the project. Akshay Kumar, whose film Mission Mangal is set to release on August 15, led the fraternity in congratulating the team of scientists. Reacting to the launch, Akshay wrote on Twitter, "#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro."
#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 22, 2019
India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2, seeking to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover was launched onboard its most powerful rocket GSLV-Mk0III-M1, was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, which is over 100km from Chennai, on Monday. Earlier on July 15, the mission was aborted after the team encountered a technical snag.
In another instance, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Raveena Tandon also congratulated the team of scientists after the launch. See their reactions here:
Chaand Taare todh laoon. Saari duniya par main Chhaoon! To do that requires hours & hours of painstaking work & integrity & belief. Congratulations to the team at #ISRO for #Chandrayaan2— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 22, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Hello Darlings! It is a proud day for all of us Indians as ISRO's Chandrayaan-2 took flight today. It is a further honor for the entire Baahubali Team with the rocket being regarded as #Baahubali for its magnum opus scale, years of hardwork in the making & first of its kind capacity to carry 300 tonnes. 🙌🏻 More Power to India 🇮🇳
Our romance with the moon continues ! #Chandrayaan2theMoon congratulations @isro and team ISRO for giving us this historic moment! You go Baahubali!!🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 GODSPEED!— Raveena Tandon (@TandonRaveena) July 22, 2019
That’s it ! 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 proud moment #Isro #Chandrayan2 https://t.co/a6r0fMJpPw— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 22, 2019
Koi bhi manzil door nahi hoti agar hausle buland ho toh! @isro ne ek baar phir prove kiya hai with the success of #Chandrayaan2 💃🏻💃🏻!!— vidya balan (@vidya_balan) July 22, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted in celebration of the launch of India's second moon Mission Chandrayaan-2, saying that it illustrates the 'prowess of our scientists' and the determination of 130 crore Indians to 'scale new frontiers of science'. "Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history!" he said.
He added, "The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today!"
Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history! The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today! pic.twitter.com/v1ETFneij0— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 22, 2019
Follow @News18Movies for more
Also Watch
-
Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019
Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019
Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Best Of MTV Movie Awards: Body Positivity, Stunt Doubles And Strong Women
-
Monday 17 June , 2019
Mohit Raina On His Web Series 'Kaafir'
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Watch: Scary Video of Spider with a Human-like Face on its Back Goes Viral
- Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty Spotted Together By the Beach, Get Clicked with Fans
- Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
- Umpire Kumar Dharmasena Admits 'Error' in Awarding England Six Runs in World Cup Final
- Farewell, Sheila Dikshit: PM Modi, Congress Leaders Bid Adieu To Former Delhi CM