Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan Lead Film Fraternity in Congratulating ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 Launch

'Chandrayaan-2' was launched by the Indian Space Research Organisation from Satish Dhawan Space Centre on Monday.

News18.com

Updated:July 22, 2019, 4:21 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, Shah Rukh Khan Lead Film Fraternity in Congratulating ISRO for Chandrayaan-2 Launch
Image of Mission Mangal team and Chadrayaan-2, courtesy of Twitter
Chandrayaan-2 has achieved a successful lift-off on Monday and Bollywood celebrities reacted to the feat Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has achieved with the project. Akshay Kumar, whose film Mission Mangal is set to release on August 15, led the fraternity in congratulating the team of scientists. Reacting to the launch, Akshay wrote on Twitter, "#ISRO has yet again accomplished a mammoth feat. Salute to the team who have spent countless days ensuring the success of #Chandrayaan2 @isro."

India’s second moon mission Chandrayaan-2, seeking to explore the unchartered Lunar south pole by landing a rover was launched onboard its most powerful rocket GSLV-Mk0III-M1, was launched from Satish Dhawan Space Centre, which is over 100km from Chennai, on Monday. Earlier on July 15, the mission was aborted after the team encountered a technical snag.

In another instance, Shah Rukh Khan, Prabhas, Vidya Balan, Taapsee Pannu and Raveena Tandon also congratulated the team of scientists after the launch. See their reactions here:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also tweeted in celebration of the launch of India's second moon Mission Chandrayaan-2, saying that it illustrates the 'prowess of our scientists' and the determination of 130 crore Indians to 'scale new frontiers of science'. "Special moments that will be etched in the annals of our glorious history!" he said.

He added, "The launch of #Chandrayaan2 illustrates the prowess of our scientists and the determination of 130 crore Indians to scale new frontiers of science. Every Indian is immensely proud today!"

