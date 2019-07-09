Akshay Kumar, Vidya Balan Lead Indian Crew to Mars in Mission Mangal Teaser

Mission Mangal teaser was released by the makers on Tuesday. Starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi as the central characters, the film releases on Independence Day. Akshay Kumar also turns into a senior scientist for Jagan Shakti's Mission Mangal and will seek to inspire through his efforts and advice.

The film follows the story of a group of ISRO (Indian Space Research Organisation) scientists, who are on a mission to put India on the map of countries who have landed on Mars. In the teaser, Akshay’s character puts the team together and drives them to achieve the goal.

Earlier, Akshay posted an emotional note on the film, revealing why he chose to do it. He wrote, "For several years Hollywood made movies and TV Shows like Star Trek, Star Wars, Gravity etc. This inspired an entire generation of inventors, scientists and explorers. I have always wanted to be a part of one such movie Mission Mangal is that film for me A film which I’ve done specially for my daughter and children her age to familiarise them with the incredible true story of India’s mission to Mars!"

Mission Mangal releases on August 15.

