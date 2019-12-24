Jharkhand result tally
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Akshay Kumar was Shocked to See TV Channel Muting 'Sperm' in Good Newwz Promo
Akshay Kumar revealed that a tv channel had censored the word 'sperm' while playing a promo of Good Newwz.
A still of Akshay Kumar from 'Good Newwz' song
Akshay Kumar in recent years has made a reputation of himself for being a part of films with a social cause. The actor has lately acted in films that revolve around topics like menstruation and the importance of toilets.
His next film, Good Newwz will revolve around the concept of pregnancy through IVF. The film's plot follows the story of two couples whose sperms get exchanged in the process. The actor in a recent interview reiterated the focus of the film on showing people what a boon an IVF can be.
In the interview, he said that he was shocked when a television channel censored the word 'sperm' while broadcasting a preview of the film. He said, "Yes, unfortunately even today people speak in hush tones about IVF. But Good Newwz will go a long way in proving that IVF is indeed a boon. I was shocked to know that a TV channel has run our promo with the word sperm beeped in it. If we will do such things, then it defeats the purpose of the entire promo, as our film is based on the very subject and how would anyone understand it - the word sperm comes at least 4-5 times in it."
Apart from Akshay Kumar, Good Newwz stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani among others. The film is set to hit theaters on December 27.
