Akshay Kumar was the First Person to Know About Kareena and Saif's Relationship

Kareena Kapoor recently revealed that it was Akshay Kumar who knew about her budding romance with Saif Ali Khan, which started on the sets of Tashan.

At the recently concluded the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit, Kareena was asked her experience of working with Akshay and reuniting with him after a long time in Good Newwz. She also revealed that Akshay was the first person to know about her relationship with Saif Ali Khan. Since they were good friends, Akshay also kept it a secret. Akshay joked he knew about it since his room was just next to Saif's room.

Kareena said, “We had last worked together in Tashan.”

Akshay interrupted and said, “Yes, everything started back then only.”

Kareena then said, “Actually, that’s the truth. Akshay was the first person to know that I was in love with Saif. He did a good job of keeping the secret. He is a good friend.”

Akshay then laughed and added, “It was because Saif’s room was next to my room."

The duo have worked together in many movies such Ajnabee, Aitraaz, Bewafaa and Kambakkht Ishq, to name a few. They will next be seen in their upcoming movie Good Newwz, which is slated to release on December 27.

