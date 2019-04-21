English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar Will Be Possessed by a Transgender in 'Kanchana' Hindi Remake
Akshay Kumar is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil horror comedy 'Kanchana'.
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Akshay Kumar is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil horror comedy Kanchana.
With this film, Akshay will be returning to the horror-comedy genre after 12 years. His last one in that genre was Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The new movie will be directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original film in 2011.
Actress Kiara Advani, who is also doing Good News with Akshay Kumar, will be paired opposite him. As per Mid-Day, the two will begin shooting the film soon.
The report also states that unlike the original, Akshay's character in Kanchana remake will not be scared of the supernatural powers and won't be possessed by the three ghosts as shown in the Tamil film. The makers decided to tweak the plot and rewrite the dialogues so as to match up with the sensibilities of the Hindi audience.
"While the premise remains the same, Akshay's character has been chalked out as one who doesn't fear the supernatural. The makers also reworked the narrative to create a meaty role for Kiara Advani, who plays Akshay's wife. In the original film, the hero's mother and sister-in-law have pivotal parts. In the Hindi counterpart, the sequence where Akshay's character is possessed by a ghost - the turning point in the story - will take place at Kiara's house. Her character will play a crucial role in his exorcism. Finally, Akshay will be possessed by one ghost - that of the transgender, Lakshmi - and not three ghosts as seen in the Tamil movie," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.
