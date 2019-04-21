Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

But the job is not done yet!
Vote for the deserving candidate this year.

Check your mail to know more

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Akshay Kumar Will Be Possessed by a Transgender in 'Kanchana' Hindi Remake

Akshay Kumar is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil horror comedy 'Kanchana'.

News18.com

Updated:April 21, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Akshay Kumar Will Be Possessed by a Transgender in 'Kanchana' Hindi Remake
(Image courtesy: Yogen Shah)
Loading...
Akshay Kumar is all set to star in the Hindi remake of Tamil horror comedy Kanchana.

With this film, Akshay will be returning to the horror-comedy genre after 12 years. His last one in that genre was Bhool Bhulaiyaa. The new movie will be directed by Raghava Lawrence, who also helmed the original film in 2011.

Actress Kiara Advani, who is also doing Good News with Akshay Kumar, will be paired opposite him. As per Mid-Day, the two will begin shooting the film soon.

The report also states that unlike the original, Akshay's character in Kanchana remake will not be scared of the supernatural powers and won't be possessed by the three ghosts as shown in the Tamil film. The makers decided to tweak the plot and rewrite the dialogues so as to match up with the sensibilities of the Hindi audience.

"While the premise remains the same, Akshay's character has been chalked out as one who doesn't fear the supernatural. The makers also reworked the narrative to create a meaty role for Kiara Advani, who plays Akshay's wife. In the original film, the hero's mother and sister-in-law have pivotal parts. In the Hindi counterpart, the sequence where Akshay's character is possessed by a ghost - the turning point in the story - will take place at Kiara's house. Her character will play a crucial role in his exorcism. Finally, Akshay will be possessed by one ghost - that of the transgender, Lakshmi - and not three ghosts as seen in the Tamil movie," a source was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram