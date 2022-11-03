Akshay Kumar Will Play Chhatrapati Shivaji In Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat

Mahesh Manjrekar is all pumped up for his upcoming film Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. A muhurat ceremony of the periodic drama was held in Mumbai on Wednesday. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and MNS chief Raj Thackeray also attended the event. What made this movie talk of the town is that Mahesh Manjrekar has roped in actor Akshay Kumar for playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Mahesh Manjrekar said that it was his wish to work with Akshay. For this role, he couldn’t image any other actor but Akshay Kumar.

The actor is every bit excited to play the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and expressed his delight in an interview with news agency PTI. He said that playing the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj is a massive deal for him. He said that it is a huge responsibility on his part to essay the character of such a legendary personality. Khiladi Kumar, as he is called by his fans, said that he would try his level best to get the nuances of this character perfectly.

Apart from Akshay, Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat boasts of a stellar star cast comprising actors like Vishal Nikam, Hardik Joshi and Pravin Tarde. Virat Madake, Satya Manjrekar, Utkarsh Shinde and Jay Dudhane will also essay pivotal roles in Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat. Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat will narrate the story of 7 courageous Maratha officers in a battle that happened in 1674. Names of these officers were Visaji Ballal, Deepoji Rautrao, Vitthal Pilaji Atre, Krishnaji Bhaskar, Siddhi Hilal, Vithoji Shinde, Sarnaubat Kudtoji alias Prataprao Gujar.

Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat is slated to release on Diwali by next year. Apart from Vedat Marathe Veer Daudle Saat, Mahesh Manjrekar will also direct the films Kakasparsh, Swatantra Veer Savarkar and Rubik’s Cube.

