Akshay Kumar Wishes Brothers Ajay Devgn, Kapil Sharma On Their Birthday, His Pic with The Latter Is Priceless

It is Ajay Devgn and Kapil Sharma’s birthday today. While one is an actor who has been able to stay relevant and entertain the audience with massy films for decades, another is one of the biggest stars of TV who made his way up all by himself and is now an integral part of every Indian household. Both the stars are close friends with Akshay Kumar. So, on this day, the Bachchhan Paandey actor had a special wish for both of his ‘brothers’.

Taking to his social media, Akshay shared a picture with Ajay from the sets of Sooryavanshi. Wishing him, he wrote, “Be it acting or direction, may you continue acing it brother. Hope Runway 34 is a runaway success! Happy birthday @ajaydevgn” See the post here:

Be it acting or direction, may you continue acing it brother. Hope Runway 34 is a runaway success! Happy birthday @ajaydevgn pic.twitter.com/atyBzx9WY0— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2022

For Kapil, he shared a priceless picture where Akshay can be seen kissing the comedian on his cheek. And his wish for him was just as ‘hatke’. He wrote, “I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9.” Here’s the post:

I hope iss saal tere Lokhandwala hi nahi Bandra mein bhi bahot saare ghar ho Always wishing you the best in life brother, Happy birthday @KapilSharmaK9 pic.twitter.com/Eg9RbzN8QX— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) April 2, 2022

A few days back, rumours had been doing the rounds that Akshay Kumar was miffed with Kapil Sharma because of a clip that the superstar had asked the comedian to remove, but he had put it on his YouTube channel. However, the miscommunication was soon cleared, and Akshay Kumar did appear with Kriti Sanon to promote their film Bachchhan Paandey on the show. The picture Akshay shared was clicked during the shoot of that episode.

Kapil Sharma would soon be taking a break from The Kapil Sharma Show. He is gearing up for his comeback film, where he will play a food delivery guy. Helmed by Nandita Das, Kapil was busy with the shoot of this movie in Bhubaneshwar.

Ajay Devgn, on the other hand is gearing up for the release of Runway 34. Based on a true story, the film also features Amitabh Bachchan and Rakul Preet Singh and has him donning the director’s hat as well.

