Akshay Kumar Wishes Daughter Nitara on 8th Birthday, Calls Her Reason to 'Still be a Big Kid'

The lockdown during the coronavirus pandemic has been hard for a lot of people, but Akshay Kumar is focusing on the silver lining. The actor is glad that this break gave him the time to spend with his children. While wishing his daughter Nitara on her 8th birthday, Akshay wrote on Instagram that he wished that this chance to spend time with his kids would last forever.

"As much as everyone would like to see the back of 2020, I wish this moment, this year, this chance to spend so much time with my kids would last forever, these opportunities are my Silver Lining to 2020. Happy 8th Birthday to my Princess, my Happiness, my Reason to still be a Big Kid I love my baby girl more than I knew was possible," he wrote alongside a photo of him hugging Nitara.

Akshay and wife Twinkle Khanna have a son Aarav and daughter Nitara. The younger one is often seen in Twinkle's social media posts, engaged in various activities with her mother.

Posting on Nitara's birthday, Twinkle said, "My little one turns 8! Along with all the strange and wonderful bits and bobs that seem to permeate her universe, the first copy of our children’s book-When I Grow Up I Want To Be.. has also been presented to her-for a review:) I don’t know what she wants to be when she grows up, all I know is that it’s happening too fast. #BirthdayGirl"

Akshay is currently with his family in Scotland, where he is shooting for period spy thriller Bell Bottom.