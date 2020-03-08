Akshay Kumar Wishes Harmanpreet Kaur Happy Birthday and Team India Luck for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final

Akshay Kumar on Sunday took to Twitter and wished team India and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup finals on Sunday. The team will be taking on Australia.

Sharing the clip, he urged the team to come home victorious. “Sending my best to the best! @ImHarmanpreet and team, you’ve already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!! P.S. Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday (sic),” he write on Twitter.

Sending my best to the best! @ImHarmanpreet and team, you’ve already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!!

P.S. Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday :) pic.twitter.com/sikiJnsG8j — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 8, 2020

The actor was heard telling the team that they had won the country's heart and now it was time to win the cup. He also reminisced at the time when the Indian team had reached the one-day World Cup final, and he was there in the stadium.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Anushka Sharma also wished the team on Twitter. “The women’s team plays the finals today.. What a way to bring in #WomensDay Let’s do this girls! #TeamIndia #T20WorldCupFinal,” he wrote.

The women’s team plays the finals today.. What a way to bring in #WomensDay

Let’s do this girls! #TeamIndia #T20WorldCupFinal — Ayushmann Khurrana (@ayushmannk) March 8, 2020

#WomensDay couldn't get any better.. Can't wait to watch girls in blue play the #T20WorldCupFinal .. Cheering for the entire team! Let's go girls .. 💙🏏🇮🇳 — Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) March 8, 2020

The final India Vs Australia matched will be played on Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

