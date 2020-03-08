English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu অসমীয়া Assamese ଓଡ଼ିଆOdia
Akshay Kumar Wishes Harmanpreet Kaur Happy Birthday and Team India Luck for ICC Women's T20 World Cup Final

Actor Akshay Kumar took to social media to wish Indian cricket captain Harmanpreet Kaur and team India good luck for the Women's T20 World Cup final against Australia at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

  • News18.com
  • Last Updated: March 8, 2020, 2:23 PM IST
Akshay Kumar on Sunday took to Twitter and wished team India and skipper Harmanpreet Kaur ahead of the Women’s T20 World Cup finals on Sunday. The team will be taking on Australia.

Read: Katy Perry Greets Team India Ahead of ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 Final

Sharing the clip, he urged the team to come home victorious. “Sending my best to the best! @ImHarmanpreet and team, you’ve already done us proud. All I can say more is Chak de phatte!!! P.S. Harmanpreet, don’t forget to have some fun today on your birthday (sic),” he write on Twitter.

The actor was heard telling the team that they had won the country's heart and now it was time to win the cup. He also reminisced at the time when the Indian team had reached the one-day World Cup final, and he was there in the stadium.

Actors Ayushmann Khurrana and Anushka Sharma also wished the team on Twitter. “The women’s team plays the finals today.. What a way to bring in #WomensDay Let’s do this girls! #TeamIndia #T20WorldCupFinal,” he wrote.

The final India Vs Australia matched will be played on Melbourne Cricket Ground, Australia.

