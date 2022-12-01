Akshay Kumar Posts About Staying Fit at Any Age, Fans Comment 'Do Hera Pheri 3'

Akshay Kumar is known for his fitness and agility even at the age of 55. The actor, whose name is synonymous with action films like Rowdy Rathore, Baby and Sooryavanshi, has got an absolute fit bod that he had attained by rising up early and hitting the gym. Akshay’s social media post is a glaring testament to that as he talks about that one blessing he needs in life and his aspiration to maintain his fitness at any age.

On Wednesday, the Chandni Chowk to China actor took to his Instagram handle to share a picture of himself reading a book titled Fit @ Any Age: A Practitioner’s Guide by former Air Marshal PV Iyer. In the caption, Akshay wrote, “If I could have only one blessing in life, it would be ‘fit at any age’. Former Air Marshal PV Iyer’s book is titled just that. What an inspiration at 92 years of age, Sir! Hope to learn so much from your book."

Akshay Kumar’s most avid fan and impersonator Vikalp Mehta commented, “Would love to read this book Sir. Because health and fitness are everything. And you are the biggest role model for me Sir Ji". Another fan wrote, “Ab samajh mein aaya aapke fitness ka secret." Someone also said, “Itne fit ho Sir. Fir bhi fitness ki book lekar ab kitna fit hone ka soch rahe?"

On the professional front, Akshay Kumar was recently seen in Abhishek Sharma’s directorial Ram Setu. Besides Khiladi Kumar, Ram Setu also featured Jacqueline Fernandez, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Satya Dev as the story followed an archaeologist who is investigating the nature of Ram Setu, known in English as Adam’s Bridge. The film was released on October 25 and it witnessed a box-office clash with Inder Kumar’s comedy Thank God starring Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh. The actor also has Selfiee, OMG 2 – Oh My God! 2, untitled remake of Soorarai Pottru and Capsule Gill in the pipeline.

