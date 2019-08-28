Akshay Kumar is in London and took his mother out for a stroll on the streets. For the outing, the action star was dressed in a casual T-shirt, comfortable trousers and a maroon sports cap as he walked carefree besides his mother. Interesting thing being, Akshay went totally unrecognised on London streets.

Well, this would have been a break for the star as well, who is mostly surrounded by fans. However, Akshay put his time with mother to good use.

The actor, while sharing the video on social media, also drove home the message of loving your elders. He stressed on the fact that time is fleeting, as is life, and that we should spend time with our ageing kin while we can.

Captioning the post in which he appears alongside his mother, Akshay wrote, "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you can ❤️

Earlier, on International Yoga Day, the actor shared a picture of his mother doing yoga, despite a recent knee surgery.

On the movies front, Akshay's recent release Mission Mangal is going strong at the box office in India, having earned Rs 168.48 crore since release on August 15.

#MissionMangal [Week 2] Fri 7.83 cr, Sat 13.32 cr, Sun 15.30 cr, Mon 3.87 cr. Total: ₹ 168.48 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) August 27, 2019

His upcoming films this year include Housefull 4 in October and Good News in December.

