Akshay Kumar with Mom on London Streets Goes Unnoticed, His Message Should Not

Akshay Kumar strolled the streets of London alongside his 75-year-old mother. Check out his heartfelt message for fans here.

News18.com

Updated:August 28, 2019, 9:03 AM IST
Akshay Kumar with Mom on London Streets Goes Unnoticed, His Message Should Not
Image of Akshay Kumar, courtesy of Instagram
Akshay Kumar is in London and took his mother out for a stroll on the streets. For the outing, the action star was dressed in a casual T-shirt, comfortable trousers and a maroon sports cap as he walked carefree besides his mother. Interesting thing being, Akshay went totally unrecognised on London streets.

Well, this would have been a break for the star as well, who is mostly surrounded by fans. However, Akshay put his time with mother to good use.

The actor, while sharing the video on social media, also drove home the message of loving your elders. He stressed on the fact that time is fleeting, as is life, and that we should spend time with our ageing kin while we can.

Captioning the post in which he appears alongside his mother, Akshay wrote, "Juggled shoot to spend a few days with mom in London. No matter how busy you are with life and growing up, don’t forget they are also growing old...so spend time with them while you can ❤️

Earlier, on International Yoga Day, the actor shared a picture of his mother doing yoga, despite a recent knee surgery.

Read: Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old Mother Performing Yoga is the Best Sight on International Yoga Day

On the movies front, Akshay's recent release Mission Mangal is going strong at the box office in India, having earned Rs 168.48 crore since release on August 15.

His upcoming films this year include Housefull 4 in October and Good News in December.

