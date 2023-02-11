Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Selfiee. The Raj Mehta directorial will hit the theatres on February 24. Now, just days ahead of the film’s release, Akshay has collaborated with Nora Fatehi for a short video on the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe from his upcoming movie. In the short reel, the superstar can be seen romancing Nora Fatehi. “Here’s how Nora Fatehi can turn any vibe into scorching fire. What’s your Kudiyee Ni Teri vibe?” Akshay Kumar wrote along with the video.

The actors recorded the dance video beneath a passageway of an ancient bridge. While Akshay packed up the swag in an all-black baggy outfit, Nora Fatehi grabbed eyeballs in her vibrant neon green gown. The two actors ‘vibed’ together in the video and surprised fans with their sizzling chemistry. But a few fans jokingly tagged Akshay’s wife-author Twinkle Khanna in the comment section.

“Twinkle Khanna wants to know your location,” a fan jokingly wrote, while another one added, “Tag kro twinkle mam ko.” Many went on to laud Akshay Kumar for his on-screen energy. One of them commented, “Akshay sir aaj bhi aap young actor ko takkar dete ho energy mai.” Watch the video here:

Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe, originally sung by The PropheC and Zahrah Khan, was recreated by Tanishk Bagchi for Selfiee with a few new lines. Akshay Kumar starrer Selfiee also features Emraan Hashmi, Nushrratt Bharuccha and Diana Penty in the lead roles. The movie is the Hindi remake of Prithviraj and Suraj Venjaramoodu’s Malayalam film Driving License. There is a special appearance by Mrunal Thakur in the song Kudiyee Ni Teri Vibe.

“I had a blast shooting for the song. Haven’t done something like this earlier and the vibe on the set was super fun and peppy, much like the number itself. Shot for a few days for the song and it was a special experience. I’m excited to see the audience’s reaction to the song,” Mrunal Thakur earlier said in an interview.

Apart from Selfiee, Akshay Kumar will soon be seen in Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with Tiger Shroff.

