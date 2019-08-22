Akshay Kumar World's 4th Highest Paid Actor, Emraan Hashmi is an Undercover Agent in Bard of Blood Trailer

Forbes has released the list of the world's 10 highest-paid actors in 2019 and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has securing the fourth place with an earning of USD 65 million (approx Rs 466 crore) in June 2018. The list was topped by Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, earning USD 89.4 million (approx Rs 640 crore) during the period, a Forbes report said.

Bard of Blood, the new Indian web series, had been teased by Netflix India through a series of tweets with Shah Rukh Khan appearing in video clips. Emraan Hashmi gave off a dangerous man vibe in the most recent promo by Netflix, but that danger was raised tenfold when the trailer was released on Thursday.

Kangana Ranaut has come out in defense of Priyanka Chopra, who is in the midst of a controversy with the Pakistani government requesting the UN to remove her as the Goodwill Ambassador for UNICEF. Kangana has defended Priyanka's views over the controversy while admitting that is "not an easy choice".

Urvashi Dholakia, who recently participated in Salman Khan's reality show Nach Baliye 9, has been eliminated. The Bigg Boss 6 winner, who entered the show with her ex-boyfriend and fellow actor Anuj Sachdeva is, however, quite upset about the same and has questioned her elimination.

The split between Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus is finally getting formalised with the actor filing for a divorce citing "irreconcilable differences". The pair announced their separation on August 10, after less than a year of marriage.

