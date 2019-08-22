Akshay Kumar World's 4th Highest Paid Actor on Forbes List, Dwayne Johnson Tops

Forbes has released the list of the world's 10 highest-paid actors in 2019 and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar has securing the fourth place with an earning of USD 65 million (approx Rs 466 crore) in June 2018. The list was topped by Hollywood actor Dwayne Johnson, better known as The Rock, earning USD 89.4 million (approx Rs 640 crore) during the period, a Forbes report said.

Basking in the success of Mission Mangal, Kumar is the only Bollywood actor to feature on the Forbes list of world's 10 highest-paid actors.

According to the list, the second highest paid actor in the world is Australian actor Chris Hemsworth, one of the many actors from Marvel's superhero universe. The earning of Chris Hemsworth is USD 76.4 million (approx Rs 547 crores) between June 2018 and June 2019.

Robert Downey Jr. lists at number three with earnings of USD 66 million (approx Rs 473 crores) during June 2018 and June 2019. Forbes added that Robert Downey Jr. gets USD 20 million (approx Rs 143 crore) upfront and nearly 8 percent of the pool for his role as Iron Man.

Jackie Chan is the fifth highest paid actors in the world with USD 58 million (approx Rs 415 crores), while the sixth position was sealed jointly by Bradley Cooper and Adam Sandler with USD 57 million (approx approx Rs 408 crores).

Chris Evans featured on the eighth spot earning USD 43.5 million (approx Rs 311 crores) while the ninth and tenth spots were sealed by Paul Rudd with USD 41 million (approx Rs 293 crores) and Will Smith with USD 35 million (approx 250 crores).

The Forbes report also mentioned about the biggest deals in Hollywood: Dwayne Johnson will collect an upfront salary of up to USD 23.5 million—his highest quote ever for his upcoming movie Jumanji: The Next Level. The actor also commands up to 15 percent of the pool from high-grossing franchise movies, including Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle for which he is being paid USD 700,000 for each episode for HBO’s Ballers and seven figures in royalties for his line of clothing, shoes and headphones with Under Armour.

Here's the list of the World's Top 10 Highest-Paid actors of 2019:

Dwayne Johnson - USD 89.4 million (approx Rs 640 crores)

Chris Hemsworth - USD 76.4 million (approx Rs 547 crores)

Robert Downey Jr. - USD 66 million (approx Rs 473 crore)

Akshay Kumar - USD 65 million (approx Rs 466 crores)

Jackie Chan - USD 58 million (approx Rs 415 crores)

Bradley Cooper - USD 57 million (approx Rs 408 crores)

Adam Sandler - USD 57 million (approx Rs 408 crores)

Chris Evans - USD 43.5 million (approx Rs 311 crores)

Paul Rudd - USD 41 million (approx Rs 293 crores)

Will Smith - USD 35 million (approx 250 crores)

