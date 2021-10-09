Akshay Kumar Wraps Shoot of His Next Film with Ranjit M Tewari Abroad

Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday said he has finished filming for his next movie directed by Ranjit M Tewari. The movie, backed by Pooja Entertainment, is currently being called Production No 41.

The 54-year-old superstar shared the news in a post on social media and said he had a memorable time working on the film. “Can’t believe it’s a wrap on #Production41! Grateful to have shot and completed a memorable journey with the loveliest team! Thank you for all the love, smiles and fun!," he wrote, alongside a photograph of cast and crew.

The movie, which was shot in London, also stars Rakul Preet Singh and Sargun Mehta, among others. The project marks the second collaboration between Kumar, Tewari and production banner Pooja Entertainment after “Bellbottom", which released in theatres in August this year. This project is the remake of hit Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan (2018). The remake is tentatively titled Mission Cinderella.

It is also believed that it was the Kumar’s idea to shoot the film in London. “In India we still have a lot of restrictions. But in London, everything has opened up and there are almost no restrictions. The team is going to follow all the necessary protocols. The dates of all the actors are locked and it is going to be a start to finish schedule. The government of United Kingdom is also providing them with a lot of subsidies which is an additional advantage to the team," says the source.

Kumar has a slew of films that are set to release in the coming months, including “Sooryavanshi", “Prithiviraj", “Bachchan Pandey", “Atrangi Re", “Ram Setu" and “Raksha Bandhan".

