Akshay Kumar Wraps Up Shooting of Raksha Bandhan in Delhi: 'There Was Bittersweet Tinge of Sadness'

Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar and producer-director Aanand L Rai on Monday wrapped up the shoot of their upcoming film, Raksha Bandhan, in Delhi. Initially, the film had gone on floors in June. Akshay shared the news with fans on Instagram on Tuesday. He posted a candid picture with Aanand from the film’s set and wrote, “Here’s to all I and @aanandlrai did throughout the shoot of #RakshaBandhan - laugh like there’s no tomorrow! Ironically, as we wrapped the film last night, there was a bittersweet tinge of sadness. Off to the next. New day, new roller coaster."

Also starring Bhumi Pednekar, Raksha Bandhan is all set to release in theatres on 11th August 2022 - Independence Day weekend. Co-written by Himanshu Sharma and Kanika Dhillon, the film is produced by Colour Yellow Productions, Zee Studios, Alka Hiranandani in association with Cape Of Good Films.

Akshay had announced the film on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan last year. He dedicated the film to his sister Alka. In 2017, Alka revealed the “greatest gift" that Akshay (whom she affectionately calls ‘Raju’), gave her. She said in a video, “Mummy-Daddy would insist that if I had to stay out late or attend a late night party then I’d have to ask Raju to accompany me. He would never go with me and always say, ‘You have to take care of your own safety.’ And I would be like, ‘Why?’" She added that she missed many parties because of this. Alka also talked about the void in their lives when their father passed away and how Akshay “quietly" took over his responsibilities.

Akshay Kumar has a slew of films that are set to release in the coming months, including “Sooryavanshi", “Prithiviraj", “Bachchan Pandey", “Atrangi Re" and “Ram Setu".

