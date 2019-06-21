Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Akshay Kumar's 75-year-old Mother Performing Yoga is the Best Sight on International Yoga Day

Akshay Kumar shared a picture of his mother doing Yoga, marking the International Yoga Day.

News18.com

Updated:June 21, 2019, 1:44 PM IST
Image of Akshay Kumar and Mother, courtesy of Instagram
Akshay Kumar has been a steadfast proponent of fitness and living a healthy lifestyle. The 51-year-old actor is regraded as the epitome of health and well-being and marking the International Yoga Day, which falls today, Akshay shared a picture of his 75-year-old mother performing a yoga asana. Akshay's mother can be seen sitting calmly, with her legs folded, as she closes her eyes and meditates. This post by Akshay is sure to keep you motivated throughout the day and will nudge you to incorporate the practice of yoga in your life.

Akshay also described in his post how his mother has undergone a knee surgery recently and despite odds, she practices yoga. Sharing the image, Akshay wrote, "Sharing something I’m extremely proud of...post her knee surgery at the age of 75, my mother started doing yoga and now it is part of daily routine, improving one day at a time‍♀️ #NeverTooLate #BreatheInBreatheOut #InternationalDayOfYoga (sic)."

In another instance, Akshay also retweeted an image shared by a fan, which shows an amputee woman doing yoga asana. He wrote alongside the picture, "She is Supermom," while accompanying it with a heart-shaped emoji.

On the movies front, Akshay is currently shooting for Rohit Shetty's cop-drama Sooryavanshi and Raghava Lawrence's horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb. He has Mission Mangal and Housefull 4 lined up for release this year. Recently, the release date of Sooryavanshi got preponed to March 27, 2020.

Read: Eid 2020 Clash Averted, Akshay Kumar's Sooryavanshi Won't Release with Salman Khan's Inshallah

