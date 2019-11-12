Take the pledge to vote

Akshay Kumar's Bachchan Pandey to Avoid Clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020?

Sources claim that it is highly unlikely that Akshay Kumar will release two films - Bachchan Pandey and Bell Bottom - within a gap of 4 weeks.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 12, 2019, 2:39 PM IST
Akshay Kumar, who is known for coming out with films on Independence Day, had booked most of the festive Fridays in 2020 for his high-profile films, with each story depicting a different avatar of the actor. Akshay had slotted Laxxmi Bomb for Eid (May 22, 2020), Prithviraj for Diwali 2020 and Bachchan Pandey was lined up for Christmas next year. Meanwhile, Aamir Khan and Kareena Kapoor starrer Laal Singh Chaddha is also slated for a Christmas release.

But now, it seems like Akshay might want to avoid the clash between his Bachchan Pandey and Aamir's Laal Singh Chaddha. According to a report in Times Now, Akshay gave room for such a speculation after he dropped the first look of his retro spy movie titled Bell Bottom, which is slated to release in January 22, 2021.

Keeping the recent development in mind, it is highly unlikely that Akshay will release two films within a gap of 4 weeks, the report further stated.

Meanwhile, a source told Mid-day, "The scripting of Bachchan Pandey is underway and it will be a while before the final draft is ready. The pre-production too will be a time-consuming affair. So, Akshay and the producers are contemplating postponing the shoot, and by extension, the release."

"It works out to the advantage of the makers — the team will have enough time to fine-tune the script. Also, the film will avoid locking horns with Aamir Khan's passion project, Laal Singh Chaddha. As of now, Akshay is busy juggling the shoot of Laxmmi Bomb and Sooryavanshi. Next on the cards is Yash Raj Films' Prithviraj, which is a Diwali 2020 affair, and then he will most likely dive into the shoot of Bell Bottom. If all goes well, Bachchan Pandey will go on floors post that. It is unlikely that the two Akshay-starrers will come within a month of each other," the source added.

