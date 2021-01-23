News18 Logo

movies

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics : #VaccineTracker#CricketCoronavirus#CovidData
News18» News»Movies»Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' to Release on Republic Day Next Year
1-MIN READ

Akshay Kumar's 'Bachchan Pandey' to Release on Republic Day Next Year

(Image: Instagram)

(Image: Instagram)

Akshay Kumar took to Twitter to share the release date of the film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala.

Mumbai: Superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday announced that his much-anticipated action-comedy “Bachchan Pandey” will hit the theatres on January 26, 2022. The 53-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the release date of the film produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. “His one look is enough! #BachchanPandey releasing on 26th January, 2022! #SajidNadiadwala @farhad_samji @kritisanon @Asli_Jacqueline @ArshadWarsi @NGEMovies,” Kumar tweeted. Farhad Samji, best known for “Housefull 4”, is directing the movie. The cast also features actors Kriti Sanon, Jacqueline Fernandez, Arshad Warsi and Pankaj Tripathi. The film is currently being shot in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. Kumar is also looking forward to the release of his Rohit Shetty-directed cop movie “Sooryavanshi”.


Next Story

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...