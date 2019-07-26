Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey Will Take On Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha on Christmas 2020
The clash between Bachchan Pandey and Laal Singh Chaddha might not be a good news for the producers but exhibitors would be happy with the news.
Who'll win the clash?
The big clash has been confirmed. On Christmas 2020, Akshay Kumar’s Bachchan Pandey will clash with Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha at the box office.
Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh has confirmed the big fight, probably one of the biggest in recent history of the Hindi film industry. He tweeted, “The clash is CONFIRMED... Aamir [#LaalSinghChaddha] vs Akshay [#BachchanPandey]... #Christmas 2020.”
The clash is CONFIRMED... Aamir [#LaalSinghChaddha] vs Akshay [#BachchanPandey]... #Christmas 2020.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019
Laal Singh Chaddha is produced by Aamir Khan Productions and Viacom18 Motion Pictures. The film will be directed by Secret Superstar helmer Advait Chandan, while actor Atul Kulkarni has written it.
It’s a remake of Hollywood classic Forrest Gump. Directed by Robert Zemeckis, Forrest Gump is a 1994 American comedy-drama film based on the 1986 novel of the same name by Winston Groom.
The story depicts several decades in the life of Forrest Gump (Hanks), a slow-witted but kind-hearted man from Alabama who witnesses and unwittingly influences several defining historical events in the 20th century in the United States.
On the other hand, not much is known about Bachchan Pandey yet except that it’s produced by Sajid Nadiadwala and directed by Farhad Samji.
Akshay Kumar in and as #BachchanPandey... The newest collaboration of Akshay and producer Sajid Nadiadwala...Directed by Farhad Samji... #Christmas 2020 release... First look poster: pic.twitter.com/CvseO4bO3x— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 26, 2019
Both, Akshay and Aamir, are among the most bankable actors in Bollywood with dedicated fan base. If the clash is not averted then it might be a very good day for the exhibitors as they would have two potential blockbusters on their hands.
