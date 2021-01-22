Akshay Kumar's Banter on 'Sooryavanshi' Set Convinced Karan Johar Movie was Being Made in Punjabi

Sooryavanshi is one of the most anticipated films on 2021. It has already been delayed for about a year due to the coronavirus but makers persist on releasing it in cinemas only whenever the situation is conducive. It sees Akshay don the cop avatar and the trailer stands testimony to the fact that it will be an all-out-actioner, Rohit Shetty style.

Recently, appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show for a villains special episode, Sooryavanshi actor Gulshan Grover shared that he and Akshay were squabbling in Punjabi over something and when producer Karan Johar arrived on the set, he asked, "Are we making it (the movie) in Punjabi?"

Akshay, who has played a cop in numerous films including Mohra, Main Khiladi Tu Anari, Khakee and Aan: Men At Work, returns in a uniformed avatar on the big screen soon with Rohit's Sooryavanshi. He plays the role of Veer Sooryavanshi, chief of the Anti-Terrorism Squad, who is on a mission to prevent terrorist attack in Mumbai. The movie co-stars Katrina Kaif and Jackie Shroff and also features Ranveer Singh and Ajay Devgn in cameo appearances.

Akshay's last release was horror-comedy Laxmii, which opted for direct-to-digital release. It features Kiara Advani and Sharad Kelkar.