Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom First Bollywood Film to Shoot in International Location Amid Coronavirus

Akshay Kumar and producers of the upcoming movie Bell Bottom took to social media on Monday and shared the news with fans that shooting on the project will commence in August. Amid coronavirus spread, this is Akshay's first movie to go on the floors. Bell Bottom is eyeing April 2, 2021 release and is a spy thriller directed by Ranjit M Tewari.

Akshay shared a picture with Vaani Kapoor, the lead actress in Bell Bottom, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. Producer Jackky Bhagnani and director Ranjit also posed alongside the cast as they announced that the movie will begin shooting in August. It was also revealed that Bell Bottom cast will be the first to shoot at an international location amid coronavirus spread. They shoot in UK next month.

Inspired by true events, Bell Bottom is set in 1980s and is the story of one of India's forgotten heroes. It is written by Aseem Arrora and Parveez Shaikh and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

