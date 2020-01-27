Akshay Kumar Shifts 'Bell Bottom' Release to April, Jokes About Avoiding Clash with Own Film Bachchan Pandey

Akshay is one of the busiest actors in Bollywood. He announced on Monday that Bell Bottom will now release on April 2, 2021. Earlier, Bell Bottom was set to release on January 22, 2021. But now, the release of Bachchan Panday, another Akshay Kumar film, has been shifted to January 22, 2021, to avoid a Christmas clash with Aamir Khan's Laal Singh Chadha.

The actor joked that there were enough memes about his films clashing at the box office with each other, but he has managed to avoid that from happening by shifting the release of Bell Bottom to April.

Meanwhile, Akshay has now confirmed two films in 2021 already. Bell Bottom is said to be set in the '80s and will be "a roller-coaster spy ride". Actress Mrunal Thakur is expected to play the lead opposite Akshay in Bell Bottom.

Another poster of Bell Bottom was also unveiled as the film's new release date was announced. In the hues of sepia, the Akshay can be seen donning a coffee brown blazer and matching trousers along with dark shades and big moustache in the vintage looking poster of Bell Bottom. As he poses in front of a red vintage car, a flight is seen taking off behind him amid grim and dark clouds.

Bell Bottom will be directed by Ranjit M Tewari and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani.

