Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Postponed to Make Way For Sooryavanshi: Report

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar currently has multiple projects in the pipe-line. He had recently wrapped his spy-thriller Bell Bottom in Scotland, and announced that it would release on April 2, 2021. However, according to latest reports, the film has been postponed to July to make way for his other film Sooryavanshi.

A source quoted in Bollywood Hungama said, “The makers have decided to now delay the film by two months and bring it in June. The primary reason for the delay has got to do with the fact that Akshay Kumar’s Sooryavanshi is looking to release in the one-month window of March 15 to April 15. It would be stupid to bring two Akshay Kumar films in a span of 30 days on the big screen, particularly in between this pandemic.”

The source further added that Bell Bottom will be ready by mid-February and the makers are okay to hold it for two months more than the stipulated release date to bring it on the big screen. "The scenario on ground is improving and hence, it’s imperative to support cinema halls now,” the source added.

Rohit Shetty's Sooryavanshi is a part of his cop universe, also consisting of Singham 1 and 2, as well Simmba. The film also stars Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn, Ranveer Singh, Jackie Shroff, Javed Jaaferi, Gulshan Grover among others. The film was supposed to release in March 2020 but was delayed indefinitely due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Bell Bottom is a spy-thriller set in 80s, directed by Ranjit Tiwari. The film also stars Vaani Kapoor, Lara Dutta and Huma Qureshi. It has been jointly produced by Pooja Entertainment and Emmay Entertainment.