Akshay Kumar's Bell Bottom Struck by Piracy on Day of Release, Movie Available for Download Online

On the day when Akshay Kumar‘s Bell Bottom released in cinemas across India amid the Covid-19 pandemic, the movie has been leaked online on piracy sites like TamilRockers and Filmywap. Many fans and celebrities are congratulating the team of Bell Bottom for taking the bold step of cinema release and the expectations were high. However, soon after its release, Bell Bottom has been leaked online and is reportedly available free for download.

Before film’s release, Akshay has spoken to News18 and expressed his views on the theatrical release of Bell Bottom, calling it a gamble. He had shared, “It’s been two years and we haven’t seen anything in theatres. It’s about time that people come to watch movies but with necessary protocols as suggested by the government. We just hope it never closes down again. It is a gamble that we have taken but we had to start somewhere. God knows what is going to happen because now going to theatres is the people’s call. It’s a risk. I just hope that people are going to realise that when we are watching a movie we are looking at the screen and not looking at each other. It’s less risky to watch a film in a theater where all the safety protocols are maintained. A Punjabi film was released in North. The first day collection was approximately Rs. 11 lakh. From Monday onwards, it went up to Rs. 35 lakh. To be honest, people are going to cinemas."

The movie has been getting largely positive reviews from audience and critics.

