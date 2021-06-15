Akshay Kumar's Bellbottom to Release in Theatres Worldwide on July 27

Akshay Kumar starrer espionage thriller ‘Bellbottom’ is all set to mark Bollywood‘s return to the theatres. The actor ended all speculation around the film’s release and announced July 27 as the date when the film hits theatres.

Bellbottom has always managed to lead the change from the beginning. Even last year, it hit the headlines for being the first Hindi film to be shot and completed during the pandemic with exemplary on-set COVID management.

The much awaited suspenseful spy drama based on true events is now set for release and cinema lovers who are longing to throng back to theatres can block their calendars. This will be the first Akshay Kumar starrer to enjoy a theatrical release this year.

Akshay will be seen in a vintage action avatar in a film that promises grand international locations, ’80s nostalgia and breath-taking sequences.

Pooja Entertainment presents in association with Emmay Entertainment ‘Bellbottom’ Produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani. Bellbottom Directed by Ranjit M Tewari written by Aseem Arrora & Parveez Shaikh.

