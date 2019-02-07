English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar's Fan From Haryana Arrested For Trying to Break Into the Actor's House
Ankit Goswami, 20-year-old college dropout, travelled from Haryana to Mumbai to meet his idol Akshay Kumar after getting the actor's address off the internet.
Image: Yogen Shah
A 20-year-old college dropout allegedly tried to trespass into Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar’s bungalow and was arrested by the Juhu police. The man, who claims he is a fan of the actor, hails from Datauli in Sonipat, Haryana.
Ankit Goswami had travelled to Mumbai to meet the actor. He found Akshay's address through Google search, PTI reported.
After he was denied entry by the security guards outside Akshay’s residence, Ankit scaled the wall of the actor's building and sat on a tree for nearly two hours before trying to sneak into the house. Akshay wasn't at home at the time.
“He climbed the wall at 1.30am and entered. He was spotted by the guards, who got a hold of him and alerted the police,” said an officer.
The Juhu Police arrested him and questioned him on Tuesday, said Deputy Commissioner of Police Paramjit Singh Dahiya.
“We interrogated him and he told us he is a fan of the actor. He also said that he wants to work in Bollywood,” said another police official. They added that he did not have any malicious intent in entering into Kumar’s bungalow.
Ankit, who is currently in judicial custody, promised the police that he would return home to Haryana if they arranged a meeting with the actor. “Ankit said he used the internet to get Akshay's address. Despite his father’s objections, he left home on Sunday with Rs 5,000 and caught a train to Mumbai. He reached Bandra Terminus on Monday,” said Juhu senior inspector Pandrinath Wavhal.
In a similar case, Juhu police had arrested a 23-year-old who had tried to trespass on actor Amitabh Bachchan’s bungalow in 2016.
