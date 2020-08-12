Akshay Kumar's Fascination with Number 9 Has Special Role in 'Laxmmi Bomb' Trailer Launch, Release Date

Akshay Kumar is taking one at a time as he plans to push his pending projects to the finish line. As we entered the second half of 2020, Akshay charted plans for his seven upcoming films scheduled for release in 2020 and 2021.

In the month of July, Akshay announced the OTT release of the highly-anticipated film Laxmmi Bomb. A source close to the actor told Bollywood Hungama that the makers of the film are planning to release the trailer on August 18.

“It is common knowledge by now that Akshay Kumar’s lucky number is 9. Incidentally, the trailer of his last year’s hits, Mission Mangal and Good Newwz, also were unveiled on 18th, July 18 and November 18 respectively,” Bollywood Hungama quoted the source as saying.

The report also revealed that Akshay along with the producers of Laxmmi Bomb has fixed the film’s release date as September 9. It also happens to be Akshay’s birthday on the same date.

“Laxmmi Bomb is a special film and this is the best gift he’ll be giving to his fans on his special day,” the report added.

The upcoming comedy horror film is a Hindi remake of popular Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana (2011). Laxmmi Bomb is directed by Raghava Lawrence, who helmed the original as well. The film will star Kiara Advani as the female lead. Tusshar Kapoor and Sharad Kelkar will join the leads in the film to play important characters.