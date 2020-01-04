Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz Overpowers Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 at Box Office

Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer comedy film Good Newwz is going well into its second weekend and it is anticipated that it is a strong contender to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Meanwhile Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will struggle to reach the Rs 140 crore nett mark, says a report. Next week, Dabangg 3 will hardly see any collections due to the release of new films. Meanwhile, with Rs 136 crore in its bank in just eight days, Good Newwz will manage to cross the business of Dabangg 3 is just nine days.

Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Good Newwz:

#GoodNewwz is unstoppable... Continues to win hearts, woo BO... Records rock-steady numbers on [second] Fri... North circuits superb... Should comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 136 cr. #India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2020

Meanwhile, Good Newwz producer Karan Johar shared a congratulatory message for the team, announcing that the film has crossed the Rs 200-crore-mark in worldwide box office collection.

Good Newwz actor Akshay is overwhelmed with the success of the film and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.

Good Newwz is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.

