Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz Overpowers Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 at Box Office
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor starrer 'Good Newwz' will surpass Salman Khan's 'Dabangg 3' box office collections in just nine days. Read below for details.
Good Newwz, Dabangg 3 (R) film posters
Akshay Kumar, Kareena Kapoor, Kiara Advani and Diljit Dosanjh starrer comedy film Good Newwz is going well into its second weekend and it is anticipated that it is a strong contender to enter the Rs 200 crore club. Meanwhile Salman Khan's Dabangg 3 will struggle to reach the Rs 140 crore nett mark, says a report. Next week, Dabangg 3 will hardly see any collections due to the release of new films. Meanwhile, with Rs 136 crore in its bank in just eight days, Good Newwz will manage to cross the business of Dabangg 3 is just nine days.
Taran Adarsh shared the box office figures of Good Newwz:
#GoodNewwz is unstoppable... Continues to win hearts, woo BO... Records rock-steady numbers on [second] Fri... North circuits superb... Should comfortably cross ₹ 150 cr in Weekend 2... [Week 2] Fri 8.10 cr. Total: ₹ 136 cr. #India biz.— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) January 4, 2020
Meanwhile, Good Newwz producer Karan Johar shared a congratulatory message for the team, announcing that the film has crossed the Rs 200-crore-mark in worldwide box office collection.
View this post on Instagram
That feeling of pride when a group of solid minds come together to make a cracker of a film! A film that is as we speak crossed the 200 crore gross mark worldwide and Besides the box office has garnered so much love and cheer in the cinemas! A big shout out to @johaikapoor for bringing the screenplay to our home at @dharmamovies ! To the stoic and supreme @somenmishra for spotting the potential and nurturing the journey on the film! To @shashankkhaitan for being such a rock solid mentor and friend and whose huge heart will always give him applause and love! To the amazingly talented debut director @raj_a_mehta for treating such a delicate story with emotional expertise ....for making the humour come through with panache and aplomb! Here’s a director I can’t wait to see the journey of...Cracking dialogues by @rishiwrites...a huge shout out to the amazing cast @akshaykumar for immediately agreeing to be on board as soon as he heard just the one line! For his tremendous faith in our debut director and his staunch support through the journey! the fantastic @diljitdosanjh and his sincere charisma and superb comic timing the gorgeous @kiaraaliaadvani for her supreme innocence and ability to move us to tears always ...to my #bebo for being the ultimate movie star and pulling of a monologue like only she can! To my partner in crime and cinema @apoorva1972 for always balancing indulgence with pragmatism ....to the entire crew of our special film! To @zeestudiosofficial for their huge distribution support! @zeemusiccompany for making sure our tunes make the air waves! @azeemdayani for Passionately curating the music and being a soldier! #sumitchawla our EP for making sure we deliver and stand tall always! my rock solid marketing team led by @kadamsid13 and our family member and PR force @niluferq for positioning our film so solidly ! A huge thank you from the bottom of my heart....#goodnewwz ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️
Good Newwz actor Akshay is overwhelmed with the success of the film and says the success makes him confident that a movie with good messaging will always fetch appreciation.
Good Newwz is about two couples who are trying to have a baby through IVF.
Follow @News18Movies for more
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Friday 26 July , 2019 Have You Watched Hilarious 'Avengers Endgame' Blooper Reel Yet?
-
Thursday 18 July , 2019 Lion king Movie Review: Despite Shah Rukh-Aryan Pairing, Film Lacks Original’s Emotion
-
Thursday 04 July , 2019 Spider-Man: Far From Home Review| Peter Parker Takes Us on Engrossing Vacation
-
Friday 12 July , 2019 Super 30 Movie Review: Hrithik Roshan Leads Emotional Tale of Dreams And Hopes
Live TV
Recommended For You
- BIG News: Largest Specimen of World's Biggest Flower Found in Indonesia
- Bigg Boss 13: Unhappy and Very Disappointed in Asim Riaz, Says Gauahar Khan
- Bigg Boss 13 Day 94 Written Updates: Mahira Sharma Slaps Paras Chhabra
- Priyam Garg's 110 Sets up India U19 Win Over South Africa
- 6 Renditions of Faiz Ahmed Faiz's 'Hum Dekhenge' Before IIT-Kanpur's Anti-Hindu Probe