Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Co-stars Accuse Him of Not Being Punctual, His Response is Epic

One of the most prominent character traits that Akshay Kumar boasts of having is being punctual on film sets. However, the star was recently accused by his co-actors of being late. Now, that's a first we hear about Akshay, right?

Akshay's Housefull 4 co-stars Riteish Deshmukh and Bobby Deol put up a vlog on Twitter, claiming that Akshay called for an early morning shoot on The Kapil Sharma Show and then himself got late. Meanwhile, Riteish and Bobby added that Akshay being punctual on sets is a myth, while they also called him a liar.

Responding to the video posted by Riteish and Bobby, Akshay came up with a hilarious response himself. He addressed Bobby and Riteish in his video and said, "I saw your video. Why did you guys come early at 7:30 am when the shift was supposed to start from 9 am. You have reached early for cleaning, mopping or what? Now that you guys have reached, why don't you lift lights on the sets, arrange for the set-up. Check whether the audience is there or not. Carry on doing your work. I am reaching as per 9 am shift."

See Riteish and Bobby's video and Akshay's response to it here:

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 features Akshay, Riteish, Bobby, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Chunky Panday. The film is set to release on October 25. A song from the film, The Bhoot Song is also going to release today on.

