Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Dominates Box Office, Earns Rs 159 Crore in 9 Days

After Mission Mangal, Akshay Kumar dominated the box office once again with Housefull 4, which joined the Rs 150 crore club on its ninth day itself. The movie currently has earned a total of Rs 159 crore and is expected to enter the Rs 200-crore club soon.

While the movie had opened to a mixed response on its release on October 25, the movie collected Rs 10 crore on it’s second Saturday, which took the overall collection to surpass the Rs 150 crore club, according to a BoxofficeIndia.com.

The movie had attracted controversy when many expressed doubt over the numbers being represented. Akshay Kumar was asked whether it makes him upset. Responding to the same he said, "Do I look upset? I am from that era where I have heard a lot of people say a lot of things. But I have never said anything. In my school, I was taught, 'Mind your own business'."

"It doesn't make a difference. What will I do? You can talk to theatre owners. You will keep asking me this same question four times to get an answer. The answer is I am not writing all this. These people are writing it. I am not running anything. My point of view is very simple, whatever comes in front of the media as you react to it, I react to it. So, there is nothing new about it," he added.

The fourth part of the Housefull franchise is set in two timelines - from 1419 to 2019 and is based on reincarnations. The movie stars Akshay, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles. The supporting cast includes Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever and Manoj Pahwa among others.

