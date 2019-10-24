Akshay Kumar's Housefull 4 Eyes Blockbuster Opening With Massive Advance Booking

The Housefull franchise has always been an ambitious one boasting a massive cast with each film. This time while the fourth installment does not have as massive a cast as the previous films, it does have an unusual storyline. Owing to their parallel storylines, the filmmakers and faces behind Housefull 4 are expecting and hoping for the film to be successful on all fronts.

Going by the film's advance bookings, it seems that the film is a success on the commercial front. The Ceo of PVR, Kamal Gianchandani claimed that it was the film's marketing that has booked it as a success. Talking to Mumbai Mirror he said, "Housefull 4 has received a staggering response from the audience and it affirms the belief that a comedy film, well marketed and promoted, will definitely pull viewers to the theatres. Housefull 4 is the biggest franchise film of Sajid Nadiadwala and Akshay Kumar together along with Fox Star Studios has done a great job."

That's not all, there are also expectations that the film will set some new records at the box office. Chief Programming Officer of Inox Rajender Singh Jyala said, "Advance bookings of Housefull 4 are phenomenal. We are expecting Housefull 4 to open huge on October 25, even though it’s a pre-Diwali Friday. We opened advance bookings on Sunday and day one advance of Housefull 4 is looking outstanding. Looking at the response of advance bookings and a long holiday weekend, we are sure that Housefull 4 will create a new record at the box office for Diwali weekend."

Even Housefull 3 which released in 2016 had set a number of records. It opened as the second-highest opening film of 2016 as well as of the Housefull franchise.

Housefull 4 stars Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Bobby Deol, Kriti Sanon, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Kharbanda, Chunky Pandey, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui in pivotal roles. The film will be releasing on October 25.

