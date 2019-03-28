English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akshay Kumar's Kesari Becomes Fastest Rs 100 Crore Grosser of 2019 So Far
Kesari crossed the 100 crore mark at the box office on Day 7 of its release.
Image courtesy: Parineeti Chopra/ Twitter
Loading...
Within a week of its release, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, making it the fastest movie to have reached the milestone in 2019 so far.
Bollywood's latest hits Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal had earned Rs 100 crore on Day 8 and Day 9 of their release, respectively.
Cashing in on the Holi weekend, the film had a smashing opening on March 21, earning a whopping figure of Rs 21.51 crore. It earned Rs 78.07 crore over the weekend, and reached Rs 100 crore on Wednesday, according to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between the Sikh regiment of the British army and Afghani tribes. The Afghans numbered in thousands as opposed to just 21 Sikhs, who fought till the last man.
Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna had written in praise of the film, “A moving story of extraordinary courage with some kick-ass action -my absolutely biased opinion :) I really really didn’t want to but ended up crying at the end like everyone else watching #Kesari”
While the audience has appreciated the film, the Karan Johar production has received mixed reviews from the critics. Rajeev Masand said that the "the film, on the whole, is well-intentioned but bloated. It’s a two-and-a-half hour battlefield bluster that could have done with sharper writing and judicious editing."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Bollywood's latest hits Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal had earned Rs 100 crore on Day 8 and Day 9 of their release, respectively.
Cashing in on the Holi weekend, the film had a smashing opening on March 21, earning a whopping figure of Rs 21.51 crore. It earned Rs 78.07 crore over the weekend, and reached Rs 100 crore on Wednesday, according to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.
#Kesari is now *fastest* ₹ 100 cr grosser of 2019 [so far]... Crosses ₹ 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: ₹ 100.01 cr. India biz... ₹ 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]. #TotalDhamaal [Day 9].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2019
Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between the Sikh regiment of the British army and Afghani tribes. The Afghans numbered in thousands as opposed to just 21 Sikhs, who fought till the last man.
Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna had written in praise of the film, “A moving story of extraordinary courage with some kick-ass action -my absolutely biased opinion :) I really really didn’t want to but ended up crying at the end like everyone else watching #Kesari”
While the audience has appreciated the film, the Karan Johar production has received mixed reviews from the critics. Rajeev Masand said that the "the film, on the whole, is well-intentioned but bloated. It’s a two-and-a-half hour battlefield bluster that could have done with sharper writing and judicious editing."
Follow @News18Movies for more
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
-
Friday 22 March , 2019
Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
-
Thursday 14 March , 2019
Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
-
Friday 08 March , 2019
Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Eshan Hilal | Once Called A Prostitute, Now A Famous Belly Dancer
Friday 22 March , 2019 In Conversation With Richie Mehta & Shefali Shah on Netflix's Delhi Crime
Friday 22 March , 2019 Talking about Netflix's Delhi Crime with Rasika Dugal & Rajesh Tailang
Thursday 14 March , 2019 Made In Heaven's Arjun Mathur-Sobhita Dhulipala On Lavish Delhi Weddings
Friday 08 March , 2019 Captain Marvel Review: Brie Larson Marvel's First Female Superhero
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Super Deluxe Movie Review: Vijay Sethupathi Steals the Show
- Juhi Parmar Reveals Her Near-Death Experience On Holi in an Emotional Instagram Post
- Us Movie Review: Ghouls Go On A Rampage in Jordan Peele's Film
- 'Slow Mo Guys' on YouTube Just Filmed Speed of Light and it's Straight out of a Sci-Fi Movie
- Apple iPhone XI Leaked Schematics Suggest Angular Triple-Camera Setup
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results