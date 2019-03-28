Akshay Kumar's Kesari Becomes Fastest Rs 100 Crore Grosser of 2019 So Far

#Kesari is now *fastest* ₹ 100 cr grosser of 2019 [so far]... Crosses ₹ 100 cr on Day 7... Thu 21.06 cr, Fri 16.75 cr, Sat 18.75 cr, Sun 21.51 cr, Mon 8.25 cr, Tue 7.17 cr, Wed 6.52. Total: ₹ 100.01 cr. India biz... ₹ 100 cr in days: #GullyBoy [Day 8]. #TotalDhamaal [Day 9]. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 28, 2019

Within a week of its release, Akshay Kumar starrer Kesari has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark at the box office, making it the fastest movie to have reached the milestone in 2019 so far.Bollywood's latest hits Gully Boy and Total Dhamaal had earned Rs 100 crore on Day 8 and Day 9 of their release, respectively.Cashing in on the Holi weekend, the film had a smashing opening on March 21, earning a whopping figure of Rs 21.51 crore. It earned Rs 78.07 crore over the weekend, and reached Rs 100 crore on Wednesday, according to a tweet by trade analyst Taran Adarsh.Directed by Anurag Singh, Kesari stars Akshay Kumar as Havildar Ishar Singh. The film is based on the Battle of Saragarhi that was fought between the Sikh regiment of the British army and Afghani tribes. The Afghans numbered in thousands as opposed to just 21 Sikhs, who fought till the last man.Akshay's wife Twinkle Khanna had written in praise of the film, “A moving story of extraordinary courage with some kick-ass action -my absolutely biased opinion :) I really really didn’t want to but ended up crying at the end like everyone else watching #Kesari”While the audience has appreciated the film, the Karan Johar production has received mixed reviews from the critics. Rajeev Masand said that the "the film, on the whole, is well-intentioned but bloated. It’s a two-and-a-half hour battlefield bluster that could have done with sharper writing and judicious editing."