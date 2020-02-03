Take the pledge to vote

News18 » Movies
1-min read

Akshay Kumar's Last-minute Tips to Daughter Nitara Before Her Karate Exam

Akshay Kumar's wife and author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Sunday, where the actor is seen giving tips to his seven-year-old daughter Nitara.

IANS

Updated:February 3, 2020, 6:52 PM IST
Akshay Kumar's Last-minute Tips to Daughter Nitara Before Her Karate Exam
credits - Twinkle Khanna instagram

Bollywood Khiladi Akshay Kumar was recently spotted giving last-minute tips to his Karate Girl Nitara before her martial arts exam. Akshay's wife and author Twinkle Khanna took to Instagram on Sunday, where the actor is seen giving tips to his seven-year-old daughter Nitara on a few fiery kicks.

"One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl," Twinkle captioned the image.

View this post on Instagram

One last kick before she leaves for her first karate exam. #karategirl

A post shared by Twinkle Khanna (@twinklerkhanna) on

The image currently has garnered 203K likes on Instagram.

Akshay and Twinkle married on January 2001. They also have a son named Aarav.

On the work front, Akshay has an exciting slate of work coming up this year. He will be seen next in Rohit Shetty's cop drama film Sooryavanshi opposite Katrina Kaif, and also be in Laxmmi Bomb along with Kiara Advani.

That apart, Akshay also has the period drama film Prithviraj lined up in the following months. The film will mark the debut of Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar.

