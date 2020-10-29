Akshay Kumar's OTT Film 'Laxmmi Bomb' is Now Titled 'Laxmii'

Laxmmi Bomb directed by Raghava Lawrence went for its censor certificate and post the screening the makers had a discussion with CBFC. Keeping in mind and respecting the sentiments of its viewers, the producers of the film - Shabinaa Khan, Tusshar Kapoor and Akshay Kumar have now decided to change the title of their film. The horror-comedy starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is now titled as ‘Laxmii’.

This comes after it was reported that the makers of the film were served with a legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanding title change. Reportedly, as per the notice, the title was said to be “derogatory” and “offensive” to Goddess Laxmi.

Read: Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb Served Legal Notice by Karni Sena Demanding Title Change

A report in Zoom TV states that the legal notice was sent by advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra, on behalf of Shri Rajput Karni Sena accusing the makers of “deliberately” using the title 'Laxmmi Bomb' with the intention of lowering the “dignity” and to “disrespect” the goddess. Allegedly the title of the film sends out wrong message to the society towards the “ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion”.

The film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Muni 2: Kanchana". Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, also helms the Bollywood remake. Apart from Akshay and Kiara, the film also stars Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar.

Akshay essays a transgender in the film, and his character has created quite a buzz. The trailer of the film also managed to impress the audiences with its funny and scary scenes.

Laxmii is set to premiere on 9th Nov on Disney+ Hotstar VIP.