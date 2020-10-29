Akshay Kumar’s Laxmmi Bomb Served Legal Notice by Karni Sena Demanding Title Change

Days before the release of Laxmmi Bomb on Disney+ Hotstar, makers of Akshay Kumar-starrer film gets legal notice from Shri Rajput Karni Sena, demanding title change. Reportedly, as per the notice, the title is being said to be “derogatory” and “offensive” to Goddess Laxmi.

A report in Zoom TV states that the legal notice was sent by advocate Raghavendra Mehrotra, on behalf of Shri Rajput Karni Sena accusing the makers of “deliberately” using the title 'Laxmmi Bomb' with the intention of lowering the “dignity” and to “disrespect” the goddess. Allegedly the title of the film sends out wrong message to the society towards the “ideology, customs, gods and goddesses of Hindu religion”.

The Akshay Kumar-starring horror comedy premieres digitally on November 9, on the occasion of Diwali. The film is a remake of the Tamil blockbuster "Muni 2: Kanchana". Raghava Lawrence, who had helmed the original, also helms the Bollywood remake co-starring Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Sharad Kelkar, and Ashwini Kalsekar. The film is slated to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

Akshay essays a transgender in the film, and he says pulling off the role was challenging. "In 30 years, this is the most mentally intensive role. Never experienced it before. Credit for it goes to Lawrence sir. He introduced me to a version of me which I didn't know existed. It was different from my other characters. Iska bolna, chalna action reaction maine kabhi portray nahi kiya," The actor had said at a virtual press conference, adding that "Laxmmi Bomb" has made him "more sensitive about gender equality".