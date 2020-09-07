Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb to Release Digitally on Diwali 2020, or Pull Out of OTT Altogether?

There's huge speculation around the release date of Akshay Kumar starrer Laxmmi Bomb. While some reports had claimed that the film was initially supposed to release on an OTT platform on September 9 to coincide with Akshay's birthday, recent news suggest it has been postponed to Diwali 2020. Other reports suggest that the makers have put a stop to the digital release of the film altogether, and will wait for theatres to reopen.

While the film was supposed to hit theatres in May on the occasion of Eid, the lockdown paused that plan. Disney+ Hotstar announced in the end of June that Laxmmi Bomb would be releasing on the platform, though an official release date was not revealed.

Now Pinkvilla has quoted a source saying that Laxmmi Bomb will be premiered online on Diwali 2020. The date that has been decided tentatively is November 13, 2020. The source also said that a bit of post-production work is remaining which also includes some patchwork. So once Akshay returns from London after shooting Bell Bottom, the team of Laxmmi Bomb will wrap those portions.

While rumours were rife that the delay in release date is to avoid backlash on social media and suffer the brunt of the nepotism debate raging in the country right now, Bollywood Hungama has claimed that director Raghava Lawerence and his team felt the need to shoot for some patchwork scenes for continuity purposes. "Following Akshay's approval, they decided to shoot at a studio this month. It is just a brief two day shoot with some character actors for the post-climax scenes, which is more on the humourous side. Akshay won't be a part of the patch-work," a source said.

Meanwhile, there's a strong buzz on social media that the film will not be going the digital route after all. Many claimed that the makers do not want a repeat of the Sadak 2 debacle, which was brutally trolled as a 'product of nepotism'. While we wit for a confirmation from the makers, some fans of Akshay are rejoicing that the film will be screened in theatres.

The horror comedy, starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani is directed by Raghava Lawrence and produced by Cape of Good Films, Tusshar Kapoor, Shabinaa Khan and Fox Star Studios.