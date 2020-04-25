Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb To Skip Theatrical Release And Premiere on Disney+Hotstar?

It's a dreadful time for the film industry as cinema halls across the world remain closed amid the coronavirus crisis. The global viral scare reportedly seems to persuade Bollywood filmmakers and producers to release their upcoming titles on OTT platforms rather than delaying them.

As per a report in Mid-day, Akshay Kumar is in the talks with studios about releasing his upcoming horror-comedy Laxmmi Bomb directly on a streaming platform.

A source informed the tabloid that Disney+Hotstar plans to come on board with the actor to procure the release rights of Laxmmi Bomb, which was scheduled to hit the big screens on May 22.

"Akshay, director Raghava Lawrence and the producers are discussing the offer. There's a lot of post-production work left on the movie, including editing, background music, mixing and VFX. Since the team is working from home, the process is taking longer than usual. However, the makers are hoping to have the film ready by June. Although currently, the lockdown is on till May 3, theatres may continue to remain closed to ensure social distancing. In such a scenario, the team may consider having a direct-to-web release," the source said.

"Akshay wants to make sure none of the invested parties make losses, and that the movie reaches a wide audience. While Disney+Hotstar ensures a worldwide reach, making the film available across small towns in India will be a concern for them," the source added.

In Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay plays a man possessed by the ghost of a transgender. The film's first look saw him draped in a saree and dressed up as a woman.

"I am comfortable in a saree and had no problem shooting in it. I love doing tricky stuff. It is one of the most difficult characters I have played. I had to internalise the character and get the body language right," he said.

Laxmmi Bomb is the Hindi remake of the hit Tamil film Muni 2: Kanchana. Apart from Akshay, the film's cast includes Ashwini Kalsekar, Kiara Advani, Tusshar Kapoor, Tarun Arora, Sharad Kelkar, and Sobhita Dhulipala.