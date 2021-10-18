Akshay Kumar's Mission Cinderella Casts Indians and Pakistanis Living in the UK as Junior Artists

A few days back, Akshay Kumar shared a photo on Instagram as he wrapped up the shooting of his upcoming film which is tentatively titled Mission Cinderella. The film also features Rakul Preet Singh. The actor, who had started shooting for the film in August in London, had to unfortunately come back to India to tend to his ailing mother who later passed away last month.

A few days later, the actor flew back to UK along with his family to resume work on the film. A source close to the actor now reveals that the production house has cast many Indians and Pakistanis who are residing in UK. “The makers had erected a set which looks like a hill station from India. A big ground in London was hired to erect the sets. They were shooting for a sequence where they had recreated a big fair. Due to Covid restrictions, the makers weren’t able to take junior artists from India and so they decided to cast local people. More than 100 Indians and Pakistanis are a part of this sequence."

The source adds that a Punjabi dance number was shot involving the two lead actors. “A huge mela (fair) is the backdrop of the song. A Punjabi bhangra number was shot for around five days. The peppy dance number which features Akshay and Rakul was choreographed by Ganesh Acharya. While the shooting of the film is complete, the patch work will be done in India."

A remake of the hit Tamil psychological thriller Ratsasan (2018), Mission Cinderella is directed by Bell Bottom director Ranjit Tiwari.

Akshay has ten confirmed projects — nine films and one web series — in different stages of production. These are Sooryavanshi, Atrangi Re, Prithviraj, Bachchan Pandey, Rakshabandhan, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu, OMG - Oh My God 2, Gorkha and the web series The End.

