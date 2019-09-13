Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark in India
Mission Mangal, a film about India's Mars mission, is creating history at the box office. Directed by jagan Shakti, the film has earned more than Rs 200 crore in India so far.
Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal stars Akshay, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles. The film released on August 15.
"Mission Mangal benchmarks... crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 3; Rs 100 crore on Day 5; Rs 150 crore on Day 11; Rs 175 crore on Day 14; Rs 200 crore on Day 29," tweeted trade expert Taran Adarsh.
#MissionMangal sets another new benchmark in #India: Becomes highest grossing #IndependenceDay release, surpassing #EkThaTiger... Fox Star Studios' third film to cross ₹ 200 cr mark: #Sanju [₹ 342.53 cr], #PremRatanDhanPayo [₹ 210.16 cr] and now, #MissionMangal [₹ 200.16 cr].— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2019
#MissionMangal benchmarks...Crossed ₹ 50 cr: Day 3₹ 100 cr: Day 5₹ 150 cr: Day 11₹ 175 cr: Day 14₹ 200 cr: Day 29#India biz.Days taken to reach ₹ 200 cr... 2019 releases...⭐️ #KabirSingh: Day 13⭐️ #Bharat: Day 14⭐️ #Uri: Day 28⭐️ #MissionMangal: Day 29— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 13, 2019
Mission Mangal sets another new benchmark in #India: Becomes highest grossing Independence Day release, surpassing Ek Tha Tiger... Fox Star Studios' third film to cross Rs 200 crore mark: Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210.16 crore) and now, Mission Mangal (Rs 200.16 crore)," he added.
