Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark in India

Mission Mangal, a film about India's Mars mission, is creating history at the box office. Directed by jagan Shakti, the film has earned more than Rs 200 crore in India so far.

IANS

September 13, 2019
Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal is still going strong at the box office. The film, which revolves around the story of India's Mangalyaan or the Mars Orbiter Mission, has minted over Rs 200 crore since release.

Directed by Jagan Shakti, Mission Mangal stars Akshay, Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menen and H.G. Dattatreya in key roles. The film released on August 15.

"Mission Mangal benchmarks... crossed Rs 50 crore: Day 3; Rs 100 crore on Day 5; Rs 150 crore on Day 11; Rs 175 crore on Day 14; Rs 200 crore on Day 29," tweeted trade expert Taran Adarsh.

Mission Mangal sets another new benchmark in #India: Becomes highest grossing Independence Day release, surpassing Ek Tha Tiger... Fox Star Studios' third film to cross Rs 200 crore mark: Sanju (Rs 342.53 crore), Prem Ratan Dhan Payo (Rs 210.16 crore) and now, Mission Mangal (Rs 200.16 crore)," he added.

