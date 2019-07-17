Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal Gets Official Emoji on World Emoji Day, See Actor's Reaction
On the occasion of World Emoji Day, Akshay Kumar's 'Mission Mangal' was awarded an official emoji on Twitter.
Mission Mangal poster and Emoji, courtesy of Twitter
Wednesday, July 17, marks the World Emoji Day. Social media platforms and messaging apps have adopted this innovative way of communicating better since 1999 and emojis have come a long way. Now there's an emoji for almost every mood or moment.
On the occasion, Akshay Kumar's Mission Mangal was also awarded its official emoji on Twitter. Earlier on Tuesday, Akshay asked fans to channel their creative energies towards suggesting and designing an emoji that would suite the theme and idea of his film in the best way possible. He wrote on Tuesday, "For #WorldEmojiDay tomorrow, I have a fun activity for you all. If "#MissionMangal had an emoji, what would it be? Reply in comments."
For #WorldEmojiDay tomorrow, I have a fun activity for you all. If #MissionMangal had an emoji, what would it be? Reply in comments.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 16, 2019
The Mission Mangal emoji has planet Mars, with the Indian flag hoisting over it. Sharing the emoji, AKshay wrote on Wednesday, "It’s amazing to see so much enthusiasm to find the best emoji for #MissionMangal. The #MissionMangalEmoji has just been made. Thank you @TwitterIndia. #WorldEmojiDay."
It’s amazing to see so much enthusiasm to find the best emoji for #MissionMangal. The#MissionMangalEmoji has just been made. Thank you @TwitterIndia. #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/9WhRWwxEGH— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 17, 2019
Other actors from the upcoming film, namely Sharman Joshi, Kirti Kulhari, Taapsee Pannu also reacted to the Mission Mangal emoji on social media. See their reactions here:
Thank you everyone for all the interesting suggestions and thank you @TwitterIndia. We have our very own #MangalEmoji for #MissionMangal #WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/xMIKfol7ec— taapsee pannu (@taapsee) July 17, 2019
The excitement to find the right emoji for #MissionMangal was overwhelming. The #MangalEmoji is finally here. Thank you @TwitterIndia#WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/mSJbVGkE2D— Kirti Kulhari (@IamKirtiKulhari) July 17, 2019
There were so many innovative ideas for the emojis. And I’m glad to tell you that #MangalEmoji for #MissionMangal is here. Thank you @TwitterIndia#WorldEmojiDay pic.twitter.com/1tkRhTybNP— Sharman Joshi (@TheSharmanJoshi) July 17, 2019
'Blowing a kiss' and 'Tears of Joy' are the most used emojis in India suggests a report by tech company Bobble AI. The two emojis are widely used on WhatsApp, Facebook and dating apps.
Starring Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Nithya Menon, Kirti Kulhari and Sharman Joshi as the central characters, Mission Mangal releases on Independence Day, alongside Johan Abraham's Batla House.
